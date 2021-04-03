A MAN has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle after fast-acting officers managers to recover a vehicle just 17 minutes after it was reported stolen.
Essex Police received a call at 2.25am on March 30 with reports a silver Ford S-Max had been stolen from an address in Burns Crescent, Chelmsford.
Impressively, officers were able to trace the vehicle and stop it on the A12 near Gallows Corner within less than 20 minutes.
The vehicle was not damaged and has now been released back to its owner.
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident but a man was arrested.
Mohammed Islam, 22, of Pembury Road, London E5 has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
He has also been charged with driving without insurance and is now due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on May 25.
