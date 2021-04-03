TWO people have been charged in connection with a burglary in which jewellery and electrical items were stolen.

Essex Police received reports someone had used a brick to gain entry to an address in Nursery Rise, Dunmow, between 10.20am and 11.35am on Friday March 26.

Items including an Omega watch, a Pandora bracelet, and other Tiffany jewellery were stolen.

Two people were later arrested.

Darryll Khazanchi, 28, of Ash Grove, Dunmow has now been charged with burglary and possession of a Class B drug.

Kaye Davey, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary.

They both appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 29 and are next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 26.

Essex Police is now asking anyone who has information about the burglary and believes they may have been offered any of the items of jewellery for sale to contact the force.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

When doing so quote the crime reference number 42/53011/21.

You can also call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.