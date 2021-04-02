Brits are currently enjoying a rare four day bank holiday weekend.

But those expecting deliveries, or needing to send post, may be wondering if Royal Mail will still be in action.

Here’s what you need to know about the postal service over the four day Easter bank holiday weekend.

Is there post on Good Friday or Easter Monday?

There are no postal collections or deliveries on Good Friday – 2 April, or on Easter Monday – 4 April.

A statement on the Royal Mail website reads: “We deliver and collect your mail on most days of the year, including Saturdays.

“However, we don’t usually deliver or collect on bank and public holidays.”

In Scotland, Royal Mail will be collecting and delivering as normal on Good Friday, before a pause on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Deliveries and collections will continue as normal on Saturday 3 April, however, so you’ll have one final chance for any Easter gifts to be delivered.

Normal postal service will resume on Tuesday 6 April.

When are post offices open?

Some Post Offices may close their doors on bank holidays, however select local branches – including those inside convenience stores – will be open over the Easter weekend.

Make sure to check your local branch’s operating hours this weekend, via the Royal Mail’s branch finder.

Postcodes still suffering delays

Royal Mail has been dealing with high demand throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It has updated customers with the latest information on services and delays.

Royal Mail listed eight postcodes which could notice delays this week.

Area affected this week:

Cannock (WS11 and WS12)

Orton Southgate (PE2, PE7-PE9)

Skegness (PE24-PE25)

It explained potential delays have been caused by resourcing issues across the country.

Royal Mail has introduced some changes to operations in order to run more effectively during the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as introducing more safety measures, the postal service has adjusted opening times and rules for customers.

A statement said: "Throughout the pandemic, and now, we remain open for business.

"To manage the effects of coronavirus-related absences and necessary social distancing measures, such as reducing the number of people together in shared spaces and vehicles, we have implemented a range of mitigations.

"These include changing the time guarantee on Special Delivery items and updating opening hours of Customer Service Points at local delivery offices."

The delivery service has posted an update on how it is running this week.

It explained it is delivering and collecting mail as normal in most parts of the UK.