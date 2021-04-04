FOR many people, getting their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine can't come soon enough.

Whether it's Pfizer or Astra-Zeneca, the choice of getting a vaccine seems like a no-brainer.

But, for a specific group, getting a vaccine against the virus is a much tougher decision.

Woman who are pregnant are faced with a choice backed up by research one doctor says is "limited".

Fertility specialist Dr Cesar Diaz-Garcia is the medical director of the IVI London fertility clinic and says it is currently recommended pregnant women should not get a vaccination, although here are exceptions.

He said: "This advice is just a precaution, because there’s limited research about the effects of the vaccine on pregnant women.

"Pregnant women are historically excluded from clinical trials for ethical reasons, and were excluded from most Covid-19 vaccination trials."

However, the doctor admits there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine could harm a pregnancy.

He added: "So far there’s no evidence to suggest the vaccine could cause a negative effect in pregnancy.

"None of the authorised vaccines contain any live virus, which means they cannot multiply inside the body.

"Without containing organisms that can multiply, there’s no risk the vaccine can harm or have any negative effect on an unborn baby."

According to Dr Diaz Garcia though, there are some exceptions.

He said: "Vaccination is recommended in some exceptional cases for pregnant women.

"This includes pregnant women who are exposed to a particularly high risk of infection on a frequent basis, for example those working on an ICU ward, or where underlying health conditions put the pregnant woman at risk of serious complications from Covid-19, such as asthma or type 1 or 2 diabetes.

"If this is you, you should speak with your obstetrician to evaluate the risks, benefits and your personal circumstances.

“However, most pregnant women will be advised not be vaccinated at this time.

"Once you give birth, it’s then safe to go ahead, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the vaccine can be received while breastfeeding.

“In the meantime, please feel reassured that while pregnant women are considered at moderate risk (clinically vulnerable) of Covid-19, there’s no evidence that they’re more likely to get seriously ill from coronavirus.

"And while it may be possible for you to pass on coronavirus to your baby before birth, this has only happened in a small handful of cases.

"When it’s happened, the babies have fully recovered very quickly.

“With increasing vaccination and advances in medicine, the situation is gradually becoming much safer.

"There are also trials underway for vaccination in healthy pregnant women, so in the future, we may be able to recommend vaccination to those expecting.

"However, it will be some time before we have the results.”