The Easter bank holiday is nearly upon us so we have taken a look at what the weather has in store for the next four days.

Essex has been hit with sunny spells and warm temperatures hitting 24c this week but temperatures are now set to dip, and some snow could be on the way.

The Essex Weather Centre has warned there could be some "wintry showers on Easter Monday in our area."

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Mark Sidaway said: "After a settled, warm spell with plenty of sunshine particularly across England and Wales our weather will take a notable change in direction later in the weekend.

"Very cold Arctic air will move in from the north west through Sunday, bringing snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures.

"The snow showers will predominantly affect the north and west of the UK.

"The south and east will likely remain drier but still cold with a lower chance of wintry showers.”

Here is the forecast for the next four days across Essex.

Good Friday

In the East of England there is expected to be large amounts of cloud, especially across the east where a few light showers may arrive.

BBC Weather says in Colchester, Tendring and Braintree the highest temperature is expected to be 9C while in Southend it will be 10C.

Saturday

Saturday is expected to be mainly cloudy, with perhaps isolated light showers, feeling cool.

The majority of Essex will only see highs of 9C with it being 2C at its coldest.

Easter Sunday

On Sunday there is expected to be an early frost but it will then be largely sunny and slightly warmer.

Temperatures in coastal areas including Southend and Clacton will be around 10C while inland areas of Essex may see highs of 13C.

Early in the morning temperatures will average out at 2-3C before reaching their highest in the afternoon.

Easter Monday

Monday is expected to be much colder and windy with scattered heavy wintry showers.

BBC weather says some inland areas of Essex may see some light snow showers between 6am and 7am.

For coastal areas like Southend and Clacton there may be sleet from the early hours until 9am when there is a chance of hail.

Temperatures will only hit highs of 7C and at their lowest will be -1C.