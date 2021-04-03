We're all looking forward to a meal out, but which restaurants will be reopening their doors?

After three national lockdowns and spending more time indoors than ever before, we all deserve a night out.

If all goes well, hospitality businesses should be able to begin trading outside from April 12.

Braintree Village has announced which of its restaurants and cafes will be welcoming customers back.

Bills:

Bill's in Braintree

The popular restaurant will welcome customers back all day for their famous pancakes and their indulgent burgers and steaks.

Wildwood

Family favourite Wildwood will reopen to enjoy their fresh pasta and pizza.

Pizza Express

Trustee Pizza Express are set to welcome you back outdoors.

The Cornish Bakery

Enjoy traditional Cornish pasties in over 20 flavours with veggie and sweet options as well.

Costa Coffee

Costa has been open for takeaway throughout lockdown but you can now enjoy your coffee and cake outside the cafe.

Roo's Coffee

The indepedent coffee will welcome customers back after becoming an accredited member of the Speciality Coffee Association in November.

Braintree Retail park has also announced a number of its restaurants will be reopening, including TGI Fridays, who announced a new outdoor menu.

Five Guys confirmed they are planning to open outdoor space for customers on April 12 but are yet to announce which restaurants are including.

Nandos are yet to confirm whether the restaurant will be reopening but remain open for takeaway service.