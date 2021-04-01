Here are the top tips for this evening's race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of Betfair.

5.50pm - The 17:50 is part of the “Road To Kentucky” series with John & Thady Gosden’s FUNDAMENTAL topping the betting at 5/4. It’s a short price but he could have a fitness edge on his main rival and he goes into the acca.

He ran well in a soft ground event at Salisbury during the turf season but he was ultra-impressive last time at Chelmsford – winning by over 5L from the front with a dominant display.

The surface suited and the step up to 1m today will be a distance he’ll relish.

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Weight: 9st 5lbs

Age: 3

Sportsbook: 7/5

7.50pm - For a horse operating at a lowly level, EXPERT OPINION showed ability when trained by Andrew Balding and he starts tonight for the first time with Henry Spiller.

He ran in 0-75 company at Newcastle and subsequently travelled like a dream at Lingfield when finishing second – and he was matched at 1.17 in-play. So granted a pace to run at from his wide draw he should travel well again.

It’s a bit of a flyer at 25/1 on the Sportsbook, but he is clearly a bit tricky in a finish.

Trainer: Henry Spiller

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Weight: 9st 9lbs

Age: 3

Sportsbook: 25/1

