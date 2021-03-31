POLICE are advising residents on how to reduce the risk of having their catalytic converters stolen.

The price of some of the metals used in catalytic converters has risen sharply in recent years, and the result has led to an increase in the theft of the converters.

To reduce the risk of having your catalytic converter stolen, Essex Police are encouraging car owners to park their car in a locked garage, or well-lit and well-populated area.

Drivers should also try and park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make the theft more difficult.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter.

"If there is a fleet of vehicles, park the low clearance vehicles to block the high clearance vehicles. This will obstruct access underneath.

"If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and facing you bonnet towards the wall if possible.

"With the catalytic converter positioned at the front of your vehicle, this will make it harder for thieves to get close enough to steal it."

If your catalytic converter is bolted on, you can ask for your local garage to weld the bolts to make it more difficult to remove.

Alternatively, you can mark your catalytic converter or purchase a cage clamp which is a device that locks in around the converter.

If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it to the police.