As Easter weekend fast approaches, forecasters have revealed what weather we can expect to see over the bank holiday.

Essex has been hit with sunny spells and warm temperatures hitting 24c.

But forecasters have predicted temperature's will drop towards the end of the week.

While temperatures are set to turn unseasonably chilly for the Easter weekend, it will remain mostly dry.

In a Tweet the Essex Weather Centre said: "Still set to turn unseasonably chilly for the Easter Weekend.

"While we escape the widespread wintriness further north, can't discount some wintry showers on Easter Monday in our area."

It's expected to be dry bright and rather cool through Friday and Saturday with sunny spells and light winds.

On Sunday it will remain bright and breezy but showers are expected through the evening with colder temperatures.

On Easter Monday, temperatures are expected to drop to around 8c - much different to the start of this week.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Mark Sidaway said: "After a settled, warm spell with plenty of sunshine particularly across England and Wales our weather will take a notable change in direction later in the weekend.

"Very cold Arctic air will move in from the north west through Sunday, bringing snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures.

"The snow showers will predominantly affect the north and west of the UK.

"The south and east will likely remain drier but still cold with a lower chance of wintry showers.”