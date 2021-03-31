THE boss of leading airline Ryanair believes “all Covid restrictions” will be removed on summer holidays to European countries by the summer.

Michael O’Leary predicted the rollout of the vaccines will help families to enjoy normal holidays over the summer.

The CEO of the airline appeared on Good Morning Britain today where he said he believed holidays to Spain, Portugal and Greece could go ahead.

Mr O’Leary also said that while it might be 'foolhardy' to book a getaway in April or May, it would not be the same for the summer months of June, July and August.

The airline is one of the major airlines to continue to operate flights out of Southend Airport.

Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh, he said: "With the school holidays coming up in June, July and August and the successful roll-out of the vaccine led by the UK, Europe catch up dramatically I believe in the Months of April and May.

"I think you are going to see the removal of restrictions on short haul flights between the UK and Spain, the UK and Portugal and the UK and Greece.

"Last week, we announced 26 new routes which we launch at the end of May so that we can bring people from the UK to places like Corfu, Santorini and Ibiza.

"The vaccines are coming, people are going on holidays again."

Ms Singh asked Mr O’Leary what he thinks a flight will look like once holidays are allowed again.

She questioned if social distancing will still take place, or if it will be like it was before the pandemic.

Mr O’Leary revealed that families will be spread out and that masks will still be required on their flights.