DOZENS of women from across the East of England have been reported missing after disappearing without a trace.
This week we take a look at the appeals on Missingpeople.org.uk – do you know where any of them could be?
To report a sighting, visit the website and use the reference numbers included.
Amelia Zapadka
Date and location she went missing – March 5, 2021 in Dunstable, Bedfordshire
Age at time of disappearance – 16
Reference number – 21-000881
Jill Brown
Date and location she went missing – January 3, 1978 in Dovercourt, Essex
Age at time of disappearance – 19
Reference number – 97-000614
Jean Jervis
Date and location she went missing – October 26, 1994 in Yarmouth, Norfolk
Age at time of disappearance – 50
Reference number – 94-001083
Sophie Smith
Date and location she went missing – December 26, 2017 in Gorleston, Norfolk
Age at time of disappearance – 21
Reference number – 17-007072
Ha Bui
Date and location she went missing – June 6, 2016 in Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire
Age at time of disappearance – 51
Reference number – 17-006491
Patricia Finnie
Date and location she went missing – April 11, 2017 in Southend, Essex
Age at time of disappearance – 63
Reference number – 17-002855
Dulcie Brewster
Date and location she went missing – April 12, 2013 in Boston, Lincolnshire
Age at time of disappearance – 76
Reference number – 13-000981
Joanna Animah
Date and location she went missing – August 30, 2006 in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
Age at time of disappearance – 15
Reference number – 06-010953
Sandra Gant
Date and location she went missing – November 14, 2003 in Clacton, Essex
Age at time of disappearance – 48
Reference number – 03-001671
Lorraine Freeman
Date and location she went missing – August 13, 1998 in Purfleet, Essex
Age at time of disappearance – 35
Reference number – 99-001454