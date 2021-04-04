DOZENS of women from across the East of England have been reported missing after disappearing without a trace.

This week we take a look at the appeals on Missingpeople.org.uk – do you know where any of them could be?

To report a sighting, visit the website and use the reference numbers included.

Chelmsford Weekly News: Amelia ZapadkaAmelia Zapadka

Amelia Zapadka

Date and location she went missing – March 5, 2021 in Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Age at time of disappearance – 16

Reference number – 21-000881

Chelmsford Weekly News: Jill BrownJill Brown

Jill Brown

Date and location she went missing – January 3, 1978 in Dovercourt, Essex

Age at time of disappearance – 19

Reference number – 97-000614

Chelmsford Weekly News: Jean JervisJean Jervis

Jean Jervis

Date and location she went missing – October 26, 1994 in Yarmouth, Norfolk

Age at time of disappearance – 50

Reference number – 94-001083

Chelmsford Weekly News: Sophie SmithSophie Smith

Sophie Smith

Date and location she went missing – December 26, 2017 in Gorleston, Norfolk

Age at time of disappearance – 21

Reference number – 17-007072

Chelmsford Weekly News: Ha BuiHa Bui

Ha Bui

Date and location she went missing – June 6, 2016 in Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire

Age at time of disappearance – 51

Reference number – 17-006491

Chelmsford Weekly News: Patricia FinniePatricia Finnie

Patricia Finnie

Date and location she went missing – April 11, 2017 in Southend, Essex

Age at time of disappearance – 63

Reference number – 17-002855

Chelmsford Weekly News: Dulcie BrewsterDulcie Brewster

Dulcie Brewster

Date and location she went missing – April 12, 2013 in Boston, Lincolnshire

Age at time of disappearance – 76

Reference number – 13-000981

Chelmsford Weekly News: Joanna AnimahJoanna Animah

Joanna Animah

Date and location she went missing – August 30, 2006 in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Age at time of disappearance – 15

Reference number – 06-010953

Chelmsford Weekly News: Sandra GantSandra Gant

Sandra Gant

Date and location she went missing – November 14, 2003 in Clacton, Essex

Age at time of disappearance – 48

Reference number – 03-001671

Chelmsford Weekly News: Lorraine FreemanLorraine Freeman

Lorraine Freeman

Date and location she went missing – August 13, 1998 in Purfleet, Essex

Age at time of disappearance – 35

Reference number – 99-001454