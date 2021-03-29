A DOZEN rapid Covid-19 test centres will be closed during parts of the Easter weekend - so residents who access regular tests are being urged to plan ahead.

All of Essex County Council’s twelve rapid test centres will be closed on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday.

The centres will, however, be operating normal hours this Saturday and Sunday.

Service will return to normal on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: "You may be unaware you have Covid-19 if you are showing no symptoms and you could, unknowingly, be passing it on to family, friends and loved ones.

"The more people that get tested, the quicker we can stop the spread."

A lateral flow test allows people who have no symptoms to find out if they are infected, but not know it yet.

It is a rapid test, and you can get a result within 20 to 30 minutes.

If you live or work in Essex you can get a test by booking online, telephone, or email.

If you test positive, you will need to self-isolate immediately.

These tests are only for people who do not have Covid symptoms.

If you have Covid symptoms, you need to book a test with gov.uk.

Essex test centre locations:

Basildon, Towngate Theatre

Witham Town Football Club

Brentwood, The Nightingale Centre

Castle Point, Waterside Farm Leisure Centre

Chelmsford, Central Baptist Church

Colchester Leisure Centre

Epping Forest, Theydon Bois Village Hall

Harlow, Civic Centre

West Maldon Community Centre

Rochford, The MegaCentre

Dovercourt, Long Meadows Community Centre