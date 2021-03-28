Essex is set to see all types of weather next week, with forecasters suggesting a cold snap will follow a mini heatwave.

The temperature set to rise to and above 20c in the coming days, before dropping into single figures by Easter.

The Essex Weather Centre says the temperature could even plummet as low as 6c by next weekend, having also warned about the possibility of snow.

Odds on a 'white Easter' were slashed by bookies last week, so here is the forecast in Essex for the week ahead.

Little change in model output this evening. Early next week looking very warm with temperatures reaching the low 20s locally. Met Office press release mentioning possibility of 24C somewhere in the region on Tuesday. Next weekend only 6C 🥶 — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) March 26, 2021

Monday

Cloud is set to give way to sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures will above the average for this time of year.

A top temperature of 19c can be expected in some areas, although that will be more like 17c in coastal areas.

It could be a little on the windy side, with gusts of up to 14mph expected at times.

Tuesday

The mini heatwave will be in full swing by Tuesday, with Essex set to bask in a day of sunshine.

Temperatures will rise up to around 21c, however the Met Office has suggested some parts of the region could get higher than that, adding it will be a "very warm day".

It will be a little chilly at night however, with temperatures dropping to 5c.

Wednesday

The warm weather is expected to last to the middle of the week, with a sunny start forecast for Wednesday.

Temperatures will peak at around 18c but cloud is due to build up as the day goes on.

Thursday

Temperatures will only reach around 11c on Thursday, with cooler air arriving in Essex.

The Met Office says we can expect brisk winds and a nightime temperature of around 2c.

It is expected to remain largely dry but the threat of showers grows towards the end of the week.

Friday to Sunday

The latest forecast from the Met Office shows temperatures will struggle to hit single figures by Saturday.

Temperatures could even reach freezing by nighttime, meaning an increased risk of snow if any showers develop at night.

Conditions are expected to be much cloudier over the Easter weekend.

In its outlook for the end of the week, the Essex Weather Centre says: "Showers are most likely in northern and eastern parts of the UK.

"These showers could turn wintry over high ground, especially in the north.

"During and beyond the Easter weekend there is a chance that more unsettled conditions will develop with showers spreading to most areas."