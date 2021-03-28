THE majestic Super Worm Moon will be visible today, Sunday 28 March 2021.

This stunning full moon is the first of the spring and falls on the same day as daylight savings this year.

Those hoping to see the third full moon of the year should have no trouble as it will look brighter and larger than usual.

Where does the name 'Worm Moon' come from?

The full moon in March is called the Super Worm Moon.

The name Worm moon is taken from the north American Indian naming of the moons. It refers to the first full moon of spring and the thawing of the ground and hence the worms beginning to surface again.

It is also a Supermoon because it is at its closest to Earth, making it appear 14 per cent bigger and brighter than usual.

How to see the Super Worm Moon?

As long as the weather is clear, the Super Worm Moon will be hard to miss.

The higher you are, the easier it will be to see it. Of course - don’t make any unnecessary journeys!

You can enjoy the Super Worm Moon where you are - but watch out for tall buildings that might obscure it.

Instead, try to find a park or open space and enjoy it from there.

How often does a full moon occur?

A full moon occurs every 29.5 days and is when the Moon is completely illuminated by the Sun's rays. It occurs when the Earth is directly aligned between the Sun and the Moon.

While most years see 12 full moons, some years have 13. This means that some months will see two full moons, with the second known as a Blue Moon.