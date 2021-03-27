Two people have been summonsed to court following the discovery of hundreds of coins in Essex which date back to the Iron Age.
Shane Wood, 62, of West Hanningfield Road, Great Baddow, and 61-year-old Kim Holman, of East Road in Chadwell Heath, have been charged under the Treasure Act 1996.
The act requires anyone who finds items or objects defined as treasure to report the discovery to the authorities.
Wood and Holman will appear at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 30, to answer a charge of theft and of finding an object believed to be treasure and failing to notify the coroner.
Wood will also answer a charge of going equipped for theft.
It follows the discovery of more than 900 Iron Age Gold Staters in the Chelmsford area in September 2020.
