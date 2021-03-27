A lucky Euromillions player in Essex has yet to claim their £1 million prize money.

The National Lottery’s website shows there are a number of unclaimed prizes from players with winning tickets.

One of the winning tickets which has yet to be claimed was purchased in Brentwood.

It is worth £1m and the numbers on the ticket were drawn on January 1.

The winning ball numbers drawn that day were – 16, 28, 32, 44, 48 – and the lucky stars numbers were – 1 and 9.

Euromillions players in Brentwood and the surrounding areas are urged to check their tickets to see if they were the lucky winner.

The player has until June 30 to come forward and claim the £1m jackpot.

The National Lottery's website shows there are currently 13 unclaimed prizes in the UK at present, with winning tickets scattered across the country in places such as London, Coventry and Cheshire.

To find out how to claim lottery prize money for winning tickets, visit www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/how-to-claim.