Couples may not be allowed to kiss each other at weddings under the latest Covid rules.

Marriages and civil partnerships have been banned during the latest national lockdown, except in exceptional circumstances.

New rules coming into force from Monday mean weddings will be allowed to take place once again – but only with six people present.

And in a blow to some couples, only those already living in the same household will be allowed to share a kiss once they’ve tied the knot.

Strict social distancing measures will be in place, meaning people will be required to wear masks and maintain a one to two metre distance from others.

Sir Paul Coleridge, a former High Court judge who set up the Marriage Foundation think tank, called the order "bizarre."

He told the Daily Mail: "Having restricted wedding parties to just six people, they bizarrely order those from different households, which may include the bride and groom, to keep their distance.

"This advice is based on the wrong assumption that all couples live together before they marry, which is simply not the case."

Receptions or after ceremony events will remain banned until April 12, when another change in the rules come into place.

Up to 15 people will be allowed to attend weddings from this date, and the same number of people will be able to go to the reception.

However, any after parties or events must be held outdoors.

Dancing will remain banned at weddings or receptions due to the “increased risk of transmission”.

Government rules say that the only exception is the couple's first dance – which is only allowed if the couple are part of the same household.

The rules state: "Dancing should not be permitted due to the increased risk of transmission and dancefloors may be repurposed for additional customer seating or other relevant purposes, ensuring this is in line with the social distancing guidelines.

"The only exception to this is the couple’s ‘first dance’."

Singing is also banned at weddings under the latest rules, as are any instruments that require the user to blow into them.

Recorded music is allowed at ceremonies, but must not reach a volume that may “result in people using raised voices or shouting to communicate when arriving or leaving the venue”.