Wagamama has announced it will reopen around half of its restaurants for outdoor dining on April 12.

The noodle and katsu chain has confirmed 72 of its venues will open for al fresco dining next month, including three in Essex.

It comes under the Prime Minister’s road map out of lockdown, which will see outdoor drinking and dining allowed at pubs and restaurants from April 12.

The sites in Essex which will be welcoming diners back from that date are:

Basildon

Lakeside

Colchester

It will mark a welcome step for restaurants with outdoor space after the sector was forced to close to everything except takeaway orders since the third lockdown began at the beginning of the year.

From April 12, diners will be able to meet in a group of up to six people from different households, while a maximum of two households can meet to form a group of any size.

Indoor dining will only be allowed after May 17, when Wagamama will look to reopen the remainder of its restaurants.

A Wagamama spokesman said: “We’re excited to begin this first stage of reopening to our guests.”

“Our outdoor dining experience offers guests the same great Wagamama experience whilst complying with coronavirus safety regulations, ensuring both guest and staff safety,” he added.

Wagamama will continue to offer delivery and click and collect services even when some restaurants reopen in April.