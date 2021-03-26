A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash this afternoon.

A black BMW and two other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the collision.

Police say the BMW was stationary on the eastbound carriageway on the A120 when the incident happened.

A woman - from Bishop's Stortford - who was in the BMW was rushed to hospital and police say the driver of a white Transit van - a man in his 20s from Colchester - is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The collision occurred just before 3.20pm today (Friday, March 26) near Great Dunmow.

The carriageway was closed for several hours, while westbound traffic was also held to allow an air ambulance to land.

A police spokesman said: "One lane remains closed on the A120, but most of the road has reopened.

"We are advising drivers where possible and check their journeys before travelling."

Anyone with information about this collision, or who has dashcam of the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote incident 698 of 26 March.