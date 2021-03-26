A SUSPECTED shoplifter was arrested on suspicion of stealing a haul of products from a health and beauty retailer.

Essex Police were called to Connaught Avenue, in Frinton, shortly before 2pm on Wednesday March 24 following the identification of a vehicle.

The car had reportedly been involved in a theft which was carried out at Boots, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, earlier that day.

Cosmetic items, which the Counter Crime Partnership claims were collectively worth a four-figure sum, were pinched.

Following the theft, security guards Liam Chaplin and Joseph Barker - both part of the Counter Crime Partnership - communicated with each other.

After a description of a suspected shoplifter was relayed from the guards in Clacton to those in Frinton, a suspect was identified.

Police officers then attended the scene, in Frinton, and arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of theft and a 34-old woman was reported for theft.

Scott Pepper, director of the Counter Crime Partnership, said: “Clacton and Frinton are several miles apart, but members in both towns were able to talk and relay information to the police.

“It was brilliant team work.”

Boots has been contacted for comment.