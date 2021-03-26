CORONAVIRUS self-test kits will be available for collection at 21 libraries across Essex from Monday.

Residents without symptoms will be able to collect and take away two boxes of seven tests to undertake regular testing at home.

Essex County Council has received an initial stock of 199,000 tests to start the scheme and further tests, and potentially more libraries will be available as more tests become available from the Government.

In north Essex, Colchester, Clacton, Manningtree, Harwich and Witham's libraries will be providing the tests.

Anyone in a bubble or household with children aged zero to 18 should continue to choose the online direct option to get their tests delivered to their home.

Dr Mike Gogarty, director of public health, said: “I cannot emphasise enough how important it is that as lockdown eases people remain vigilant, observe hands, face and space and get tested to make sure we reduce asymptomatic infections as much as possible.

“It is also important that people use the testing channel most appropriate for them to ensure that people we need to get tested can have access to the tests they need.

“We are particularly keen to test people who cannot work from home, and are encouraging residents to take a test before seeing relatives or loved ones outside of their lockdown bubble.

“It is also vital that people upload their results as directed in the test instructions, and that people self-isolate as per the government guidance if their result is positive”.

Here is the full list of libraries providing tests in Essex:

Saffron Walden Library

Burnham On Crouch Library

Chelmsford Library

Broomfield Library

Billericay Library

Brentwood Library

Epping Library

Great Parndon Library

Harlow Central Library

Dunmow Library

Braintree Library

Witham Library

Maldon Library

Colchester Library

Manningtree Library

Harwich Library

Clacton Library

Halstead Library

Wickford Library

Basildon Library