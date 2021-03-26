ALMOST 200 Chelmsford prison inmates have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, figures have revealed.

Home Office data shows 192 cases were recorded by Chelmsford prison between March 2020 and the end of January.

The data also revealed that no inmates died within four weeks of a positive Covid-19 test or clinical assessment determining they had coronavirus.

Prison Reform Trust, a charity working to create a just, humane and effective justice system, said measures introduced to help stop the spread of Covid have taken a “significant” mental and emotional toll on inmates across the country.

Some steps taken have meant keeping prisoners in their cells for most of the day to avoid the spread of infection.

Alex Hewson, senior policy officer at the Prison Reform Trust, said: "A year on since restrictions were introduced, saving lives has come at a huge price for prisoners and their families.

"Rather than following the advice of their own health experts to reduce prison numbers significantly, ministers chose to enforce a near 24-hour lockdown of people to their six by nine-foot prison cell – often with another person and almost nothing to do.

"Twelve months on that remains the case.

“Releases would have afforded prison staff the vital breathing space to protect lives whilst also protecting efforts for rehabilitation."

He added that while lockdown restrictions are being eased outside of prison, those in custody are unsure of what the future holds.

"It’s clear that rehabilitation and improving public safety don’t come from locking people up all day, every day," he said.

“For all the heroic efforts of prison managers and staff, we should remember that their task has been made harder by the overcrowded and dilapidated condition of our prisons before the pandemic began.”

The Prison Service said secure video call technology was rolled out in every facility for prisoners to keep in touch with their families and that specialist officers were giving one-to-one mental health support.

A spokesman said: “Without immediate, decisive action, public health experts warned that thousands of lives could have been lost in prisons.

“We continue to support prisoners’ wellbeing and rehabilitation through vital family contact, education, work and exercise.”

