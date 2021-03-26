JAMIE Oliver has been given the go-ahead to rebuild a 600-year-old moat bridge at his £6million Essex mansion.

The 12-bedroom Tudor mansion, Spains Hall in Finchingfield, used to be surrounded by a moat.

The popular TV Chef has also been given planning permission to restore the 15th century red-brick estate road.

Earlier this year the 45-year-old also was given the green light to renovate the mansion, despite opposition from archaeologists who said Spains Hall was of "archaeological and historical interest".

The Grade I listed estate covers 70 acres and includes a great hall, games room, two drawing rooms and a wine cellar.

Jamie's plans include a terrace, a new access driveway and the construction of new gates at the end of the 250-metre driveway.

In a heritage statement to the council, Stephen Gray Consultancy said: "The moat is now dry and partly levelled but the bridge reinforces its tangibility.

"The moat was in all likelihood a feature of the 15th century first phase of the existing building and would have remained a prominent feature of the late 16th century phase of building development that is the primary significance of the hall."

Historic England have backed the plans saying: "We welcome the proposed repairs to the moat bridge and are satisfied that the evidence base for the historic estate road is conclusive.

"We therefore have no objection to its proposed reinstatement on heritage grounds."

Jamie and his wife Jools brought the home at the start of 2019 with their five kids, Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, 9 and River, 4.

The home is just 17 miles from his parent's pub, The Cricketers in Clavering.