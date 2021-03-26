A TIMELESS area of natural beauty has been named as one of the best locations to live in the East of England are being meticulously dissected by expert judges.

The Sunday Times newspaper has today published its annual Sunday Times Best Places To Live guide.

The comprehensive list is comprised of eight different places which are considered to be the best areas in the entire region.

The results are generated after judges carry out in-depth research into a location’s schools, air quality, transport links and broadband speeds.

They also take into consideration the existence of community spirit, culture, green spaces, and the health of the high street, and look for areas with pleasant homes.

This year, the East of England’s beautiful Dedham Vale has made the list, alongside the likes of Woodbridge, Ely, Epping, Saffron Walden, and Norwich.

Nicola Baker, vice chairman of Dedham Parish Council, said: “Dedham Vale is an area of outstanding natural beauty and the landscape is amazing.

“It is a lovely community and there are a lot of things to do in the village and visitors love it because there are lots of walks to do and the river is a key draw.

“We welcome responsible visitors, but we want them to respect the landscape.”

The village, where the average house price is £350,000, was described by judges as being “immaculate” and “timeless”.

Dedham Vale, alongside Stoke by Nayland and Nayland, was also praised for its extensive network of footpaths and cycling routes and fine-dining spots.

Charles Clover, chairman of the Dedham Vale Society, added: “Dedham Vale is popular because it retains much of its rural character and special qualities.

“We try and keep its character, but a lot of people moving into it because its attractive need to understand it is not a suburb.

“It is our duty to keep those rural characteristics for posterity.”

A judge on the Sunday Times Best Places To Live panel described the picturesque location as the “ideal base”.

They said: “The immaculate, timeless villages of Constable Country are an ideal base for young families looking for country living within reach of work in Ipswich, Colchester or the City of London.”

To view the full list visit thetimes.co.uk/best-places-to-live