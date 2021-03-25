Pub chain Wetherspoon has revealed its ‘reduced menu’ for when it will reopen hundreds of venues next month.

Bosses have announced 394 of its pubs will welcome customers back to their respective beer gardens on April 12.

The lockdown rules are due to be eased from this date to allow pubs and restaurants to serve food and drink outdoors.

Wetherspoon has released details of its ‘reduced menu’ which will sadly mean as many as 44 regular items will not be on offer.

Bosses say the full menu will return once all of its pubs are allowed to reopen and serve food inside.

Among the meals cut from the menu are curries, chicken and ribs, most salads and pasta dishes, steak meals and pies.

And in a blow for regulars, both the bacon butty and all-day breakfasts will be missing from the menu too.

Thankfully though, a fry up will still be available in the mornings.

Here is what will be on the reduced menu:

• Large breakfast

• Traditional breakfast

• Small breakfast

• Large vegetarian breakfast

• Vegetarian breakfast

• Small vegetarian breakfast

• Vegan breakfast

• Freedom breakfast

Breakfast muffins

• Egg & cheese

• Egg & bacon

• Egg & sausage

• Egg and Quorn vegan sausage

• Breakfast

Small plates

Pizza - Margherita, Pepperoni, Hawaiian, Ham and mushroom, BBQ chicken, Roasted vegetable, Vegan roasted vegetable, Spicy meatfeast

• 11" garlic pizza bread

• Pigs-in-blankets

• Quorn nuggets

• Macaroni cheese bites

• Halloumi fries

• Nachos

• Topped chips

• Chip shop-style curry sauce

• Chicken breast bites

• Southern-fried chickenstrips

• Chicken wings

• Spicy coated king prawns Paninis

• Cheddar cheese and tomato

• Wiltshire cured ham and Cheddar cheese

• BBQ chicken, bacon and Cheddar cheese • Cheddar cheese, mayo & tuna melt Wraps

• Quorn nuggets

• Southern-fried chicken and smoky chipotle mayo

• Cold chicken and sweet chilli sauce Jacket potato

• Cheese

• Baked beans

• Tuna mayo

• Five-bean chilli

• Roasted vegetables

Pub classics

• Freshly battered cod and chips

• Whitby breaded scampi Chips, peas

• Southern-fried chicken strips and chips

• Wiltshire cured ham, eggs and chips

• British beef lasagne

• Mediterranean vegetable lasagne

• Freshly battered cod and chips

Pizza

• Margherita

• Pepperoni

• Hawaiian

• Ham and mushroom

• BBQ chicken

• Roasted vegetable

• Vegan roasted vegetable

• Spicy meatfeast

• Garlic pizza bread

Burgers

• Served with chips

• Classic 6oz beef burger

• Fried buttermilk chicken burger

• Breaded vegetable burger

• Beyond Burger

• Double your patty

Gourmet burgers (Served with chips, six onion rings)

• Tennessee burger

• Ultimate burger

• Empire State burger

• BBQ burger Desserts

• Warm chocolate brownie

• Mini warm chocolate brownie

• Warm cookie dough sandwich

• Mini warm cookie dough sandwich

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told The Sun : "We can’t wait to open our pubs with outdoor areas in England on April 12 and also in Scotland a few weeks later.

"We will be serving a fantastic menu throughout the day. We are reducing the menu slightly initially and look forward to offering the full menu in due course.

"Even with the reduced menu there are dozens of meals for customers to choose from."

Wetherspoon will be reopening seven of its pubs in Essex from April 12, including The Elms in Leigh, The Parsons Barn in Shoebury, The Blue Boar in Billericay, The Bottle Kiln in Harwich and The Battesford Court in Witham.