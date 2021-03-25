A MAN from Essex is one of two people arrested in connection with the dissapearance of £450,000 worth of solar panels.
Earlier this month, a company from outside the UK reported that the shipment had vanished.
The large consignment is believed to have gone missing in Kent.
The solar panels, which are said to have been purchased by a company in the UK, were not delivered to their intended destination, Kent Police said.
Instead, it is alleged, the lorries containing the solar panels were redirected to an industrial unit in Ashford and have since disappeared without being paid for.
Police arrested two men at a business unit in Henwood, Ashford, on Wednesday, March 17.
A 50-year-old man from Essex and a 23-year-old man from Havering, east London, were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and released on police bail.
Comments are closed on this article.