Two inmates at Chelmsford Prison have died in the space of three days. 

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed the two deaths in a brief statement. 

It said: "HMP Chelmsford prisoner Mark Jozunas died on March 20.

"Prisoner Ryan Flanagan died in hospital on March 23.

"The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

Jozunas was aged 50 and Flanagan was 37. 

The prison service said it could not confirm the causes of death and details had also been passed to the coroner. 