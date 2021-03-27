WITH this week marking the one year anniversary of the first lockdown, many will be looking forward to a break.

Its fair to say 2020 was a bit of write-off but lets hope this year will be much better.

It has been a far from normal experience for school students across the country thanks to Covid measures and lockdown but here's hoping we can all enjoy this summer.

With that said, and the Easter holidays around the corner, here are all the term dates and holidays students (and adults) can loom forward to over the rest of 2021 according to Essex County Council.

Spring Holiday (Easter) - Monday, March 29 - Friday, April 9

Summer Term - Monday, April 12 - Friday, May 28

Summer Half Term - Monday, May 31 - Friday, June 4

Summer Term - Monday, June 7 - Wednesday, July 21

Summer Holiday - Thursday, July 22 - Tuesday, August 31

Autumn Term - Wednesday, September 1 - Friday, October 22

Autumn Half Term - Monday, October 25 - Friday, October 29

Autumn Term - Monday, November 1 - Friday, December 17

Winter Holiday (Christmas) - Monday, December 20 - Monday, January 3

Bank Holidays -

Friday, April 2 - Good Friday

Monday, April 5 - Easter Monday

Monday, May 3 - Early May bank holiday

Monday, May 31 - Spring bank holiday

Monday, August 30 - Summer bank holiday

Monday, December 27 - Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 28 - Boxing Day