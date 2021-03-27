WITH this week marking the one year anniversary of the first lockdown, many will be looking forward to a break.
Its fair to say 2020 was a bit of write-off but lets hope this year will be much better.
It has been a far from normal experience for school students across the country thanks to Covid measures and lockdown but here's hoping we can all enjoy this summer.
With that said, and the Easter holidays around the corner, here are all the term dates and holidays students (and adults) can loom forward to over the rest of 2021 according to Essex County Council.
Spring Holiday (Easter) - Monday, March 29 - Friday, April 9
Summer Term - Monday, April 12 - Friday, May 28
Summer Half Term - Monday, May 31 - Friday, June 4
Summer Term - Monday, June 7 - Wednesday, July 21
Summer Holiday - Thursday, July 22 - Tuesday, August 31
Autumn Term - Wednesday, September 1 - Friday, October 22
Autumn Half Term - Monday, October 25 - Friday, October 29
Autumn Term - Monday, November 1 - Friday, December 17
Winter Holiday (Christmas) - Monday, December 20 - Monday, January 3
Bank Holidays -
Friday, April 2 - Good Friday
Monday, April 5 - Easter Monday
Monday, May 3 - Early May bank holiday
Monday, May 31 - Spring bank holiday
Monday, August 30 - Summer bank holiday
Monday, December 27 - Christmas Day
Tuesday, December 28 - Boxing Day
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment