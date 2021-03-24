A CHARITY which helps train people who are not in employment has received a financial boost worth thousands of pounds from the Government.

The Abberton Rural Training programme was launched to help support residents living in rural parts of Essex by providing access to jobs and further education.

The scheme has now been given just shy of £134,000 from the Department of Work and Pensions for new projects in Colchester, Tendring, Braintree, and Maldon.

Once started up, they will offer free accredited rural skills training for people who are currently unemployed or not in training or education.

Training will take place across multiple sites including community gardens, volunteer hubs and care home gardens and will help support people get back into work.

Nigel Warren, employer engagement and skills team leader at Abberton Rural Training, said: “In the current pandemic delivering outdoor and horticulture programmes for jobseekers will provide a workforce with much in-demand skills.

“As Essex, beyond its main urban areas, is predominantly rural, the training courses will enable participants to develop new skills to help them find employment, while also improving their well-being by working outdoors in the countryside.”

To find out more contact Abberton Rural Training by calling 01787 228269 or emailing info@abbertonruraltraining.org