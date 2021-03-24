THE owners of a water sports company launched during the coronavirus pandemic are now expanding their business after riding a wave of “unbelievable” success.

Clacton Kayak Rental was founded last year by experienced kayakers Cameron Richards, 32, and his partner, Chelsea Lancaster, 29.

After investing a staggering £22,000 in top-of-the range boarding and kayaking equipment the couple started renting out boards from a site in Oxford Road.

The family-owned company, which also sells a variety of products, was soon given permission to use the Mersea Boating Lake until the end of last summer.

The entrepreneurial pair, who also offer kayak tours around Brightlingsea, St Osyth, the River Chelmer, and the River Stour, have now secured a new base.

From March 29 keen water sport enthusiasts will be able to take to the Dovercourt Boating Lake, where Clacton Kayak Rental will also be opening a new shop.

Cameron said: “Dovercourt is our new location - it is great for beginners, in a fantastic place, and it is right next to the beach and alongside the leisure centre.

“The locals have been so welcoming and positive about us being here.

“We will also have a shop there with refreshments and all of the equipment needed for people to do paddle sports.”

Cameron owned a kayak for around six years and has ridden seawater waves in France, Spain, Thailand, and Cambodia.

He launched the venture alongside Chelsea in a bid to make kayaking and paddle boarding an affordable experience which could be enjoyed by everyone.

The former coach driver has been overwhelmed by the response so far and is thrilled to see the company going from strength to strength, not least during a pandemic.

He added: “The business has been unbelievably successful, and it is amazing to see how positively the business has taken off.

“It is fantastic to be able to offer an affordable way for locals and tourists to enjoy the outdoors and encourage everyone to try water sports.”

To find out more information about Clacton Kayak Rental visit clactonkayakrental.co.uk or head over to facebook.com/clactonkayaks.