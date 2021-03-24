AN adorable and friendly feline with a “quirky way of walking” and sight issues is hoping to finally meet a family who will love him for who he is.

Tiger, a 15-month-old ginger cat, is currently being looked after by caring volunteers and staff at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in Little Clacton.

The gorgeous puss, who does not let his blindness prevent him from living a fulfilled life, has neurological issues so boasts a unique strut.

Tiger is now in need of an adult-only home - in which someone is likely to be indoors most of the time - where he will have access to a garden.

A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “Tiger is desperate need of that special someone who will love him just the way he is.

“This gorgeous lad has his own quirky way of walking and he is a chatty boy who certainly knows when it’s dinner time.

“He is a friendly little man who loves a fuss and is so very deserving of some humans who will love him forever.”

If you think you could offer Tiger a home call us on 01255 860062.