ATTENDANCE in schools across the country is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic, according to a Government spokeswoman.

Latest figures recorded by the Department for Education show 93 per cent of students attended primary school on March 18, while 89 per cent attended secondary school.

State-funded special schools also saw 83 per cent attendance on March 18, similar to March 11 when some schools were still phasing in pupils.

As a result of the strong turnout schools across the country have officially enjoyed the highest reported attendance figures since the coronavirus crisis started.

A spokesman for the Department for Education said: “Attendance in schools is now the highest it has been at any point during the pandemic, as students and staff continue to follow the protective measures set out in our guidance to reduce transmission of the virus.

“While the testing programme continues to gather pace, with millions of tests now being conducted each week, we are only seeing a small increase in the numbers of students testing positive and self-isolating,

“As secondary students, all school staff, and parents and carers of all children continue testing twice-weekly from home, we encourage everyone to keep playing their part, testing themselves regularly to keep everyone as safe as possible.”