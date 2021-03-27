A PICTURESQUE garden in a north Essex village has been named as one of the most ‘Instagrammable’ in Britain.

Online floristry website Direct2Florist has compiled a list of the prettiest gardens across the nations.

It used image-sharing site Instagram and assessed the number of posts certain gardens dotted around the UK had been mentioned in.

Once this data was compiled researchers created a top 20 ranking of the most mentioned gardens in Britain.

The Beth Chatto Gardens, found in Elmstead Market, were named in 13th place, being mentioned on 4,590 occasions.

It came above the likes of the National Botanic Garden of Wales, and the Cambo Estate in Fife, Scotland.

The beautiful gardens are certainly worth a visit

Beth Chatto OBE was an award-winning plantswoman, author and lecturer. Her work at the gardens began in 1960.

She took an overgrown wasteland of brambles, parched gravel and boggy ditches, transforming it using plants adapted by nature to thrive in different conditions.

People travel from far and wide to visit the prestigious gardens

With lockdown on its way out and freedom once again returning, many are starting to think about day-trips they can plan.

Those thinking of visiting the gardens can already do so under current government guidance with one other person from another household.

Here is the list: