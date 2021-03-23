The Prime Minister is expected to address the nation later on what is a day of remembrance for all the people who have died from Covid.

Boris Johnson will be leading a press conference from Downing Street - a year to the day he announced the very first coronavirus lockdown.

The country fell silent at 12pm today to remember all of those who have lost their lives to the virus in the past year.

Mr Johnson has offered his condolences to families who have lost loved ones, and has also praised the "great spirit" shown by the country.

But what else will the Prime Minister be speaking about tonight?

Here are four things he could say:

Vaccine update

Mr Johnson is likely to start by giving an update on the latest vaccine figures, with more than 30 million jabs adminstered in the UK so far.

He will also likely be asked about concerns of vaccine supplies over the coming months.

Supplies are expected to be significantly reduced in April, while there is uncertainty over whether the European Union will look to limit the number of jabs being exported to Britain due to its own shortage.

The European Commission has announced it will adopt a “revision” of its vaccine export rules, with details due to be published tomorrow.

On Monday Mr Johnson said he was “reassured”, talking to EU partners over the last few months, that they do not want to see blockades.

Lockdown latest

The Prime Minister is also likely to address his road map out of lockdown and what lies ahead in the coming months.

Only this morning, he claimed restrictions would be lifted "once and for all" amid hopes the vaccine rollout will ensure further lockdowns are not necessary.

The rules are due to change again as early as next Monday when gatherings of up to six people outside will be permitted.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts are also set to reopen, and the 'stay at home' message will become 'stay local'.

Further restrictions are due to be eased on April 12 but Mr Johnson has previously warned changes to the lockdown will be based on 'data, not dates', so many will be eagerly awaiting an update on whether the rules will still be changing.

Third wave

Despite spending today reflecting on the past year, the Prime Minister struck a cautious tone yesterday when he warned the UK could expect a third wave of coronavirus infections in the future.

He fears a rise in case in Europe will see the same thing happen in the UK.

Mr Johnson said the rise in infections over the channel showed how important the vaccine programme was to prevent a significant third wave in the UK.

After a long, difficult year, many will want reassurance from the Prime Minister this evening that everything is being done to stop another big rise in cases.

Extension to Covid laws

Some fear plans to renew the Coronavirus Act for another six months are a sign more lockdowns may lie ahead in the UK.

The act has given the Government emegerncy powers to introduce tough measures to curb the virus.

Ministers say the extension of the act is needed to allow furlough payments to continue, “vital court hearings” to proceed and measures including the extension of sick pay provision for “as long as they are needed”.

But critics fear it will allow for an extension to the currrent restrictions, or even a dreaded fourth lockdown.

The Prime Minister will likely be asked about plans to extend the act during tonight's press confernce.