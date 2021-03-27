A HOLIDAY park chain has revealed the details of when and how their coastal resorts will be opening up in the next few months.

Lockdown restrictions are slowly starting to ease, with the next set of restrictions lifting on March 29.

Self-catered accommodation will be first to reopen, since it is included in the second step of the Prime Minister’s roadmap.

Under the current roadmap, some caravan parks in England can reopen from April 12, as long as there is no shared indoor facilities for different households.

People are urged to check with the provider for precise reopening dates before booking.

Parkdean Resorts, which has five different sites in Essex, has announced when they plan to reopen and how they will do so safely.

The sites are located at:

Coopers Beach – Mersea Island, CO5 8TN

Highfield Grange – Clacton on Sea, CO16 9QY

Valley Farm – Clacton on Sea, CO15 6LY

Naze Marine – Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8HL

Weeley Bridge – Weeley, CO16 9DH

What has Parkdean Resorts said?

The company has confirmed all English parks will reopen from April 12, subject to government guidance following the latest government update.

A spokesman said: “Please be assured, we are actively contacting all affected holidaymakers, so there's nothing you need to do at the moment.

“Should anything change over the coming weeks, don't worry - we will keep you informed with any important updates.”

Which activities and facilities will be available?

The business has outlined the facilities which will be open or closed in April:

Open – Click and collect from the onsite restaurant, takeaways from the fish and chip shops, outdoor food and drink, indoor pools (restrictions apply), outdoor sports and activities, indoor activities including arts and crafts, the convenience store, the laundrette

Closed – Indoor food and drink, outdoor pools, soft plays, outdoor and indoor performances, kids shops, amusements

All activities and facilities are expected to be fully open by May 17.

For details on Covid restrictions, click here and for details on the Essex sites, click here.