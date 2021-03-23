TV and singing star Stacey Soloman has moved into a new plush Essex country home with her family.

The 31-year-old revealed the exciting news they had found their £1.2million "forever home" on Instagram last week.

Mum-of-three Stacey showed teasers of the scenic landscape around the property, which has been aptly named Pickle Cottage after her youngest son Rex, who is nicknamed "pickle".

Posting on Instagram she said: "Home Sweet Home. And so a new chapter begins. We can not even describe how strange it feels that this is home.

"Never in a million years did we ever think this would be. We feel so lucky and are so grateful to have found this hidden treasure closer to our family and further out. We can’t wait to fill it with love and give it our everything.

"To raise our family here. And to just start a fresh. I’m very emotional for some reason.

"It still hasn’t sunk in and doesn’t quite feel real. Thank you for all of your supportive, kind, loving messages.

"Here’s to the next chapter in pickle cottage."

Pictures show a closer look at the huge home, which features Tudor-style wooden beam detailing on the outside of the property.

The wooden beams run throughout the country home, with Stacey detailed is "further from the city and closer to their family" in Essex.

The kitchen is fitted with oak cupboards and a large green cooker and gas hob, with tiled flooring and large panelled windows.