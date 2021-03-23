A WITHAM teenager and two other men have denied murder after their alleged victim was stabbed twice in the heart outside a pub.

Liam Taylor, 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle on January 31, 2020.

Daniel Daden, 18, of Bramble Road, Witham, Ryan Filby, 20, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, and Connor Smith, 18, of Springfield Park Avenue, Chelmsford, all stand trial accused of murder.

They deny the charge.

Opening the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, Simon Spence, prosecuting, told the jury the attack was an “organised and prearranged incident”.

On the evening of January 31, 2020, Mr Taylor was outside in the smoking area of the Rose and Crown pub with a few others when a car pulled up and four men, all dressed in dark clothing, got out armed with weapons and attacked the group, the court heard.

The vehicle was later found in Bicknacre where it has been set on fire.

Mr Taylor suffered two stab wounds to the heart and one through the 11th rib which pathologists said required “severe” force.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

Mr Spence said: “He suffered two stab wounds in his chest, both of which entered his heart.

“The stab wound to his rib would have required force towards the severe end of the spectrum.”

The attack was captured on the pub’s CCTV.

A second man, also aged 19, was also stabbed but was later discharged from hospital following treatment.

Daden, Filby and Smith are all charged with murder, attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

They deny all the charges.

Mr Spence said: “We have a clear and compelling case against each of these defendants.

“Each of them played their part in what happened to Liam Taylor. Who actually delivered the fatal stab wound to Liam Taylor is irrelevant.”

The trial continues.