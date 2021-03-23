BUSINESSES across north east Essex are being challenged to turn a small financial investment into hundreds of pounds for a vital charity.

Birkett Long Solicitors and St Helena Hospice have once again partnered up for an annual fundraising event which will run from May 1 until July 31.

The Birkett Long £50 Challenge, which has generated more than £273,000 for the charity since launching in 2012, attracts businesses from across the county.

It sees the long-running solicitors hand over a £50 pot of cash to partaking companies, who are then tasked with turning the donation into an even larger sum of money.

Any money raised is then given to St Helena Hospice, which subsequently uses it to fund essential care for patients coming to the end of their lives.

St Helena Hospice fundraiser, Sarah Phillips, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Birkett Long again.

“The challenge has always been a favourite with our amazing corporate supporters and we’re excited to see what they’ll come up with this year, particularly as a lot of them are now working in a completely different way due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Birkett Long £50 Challenge has always been a great way to bring teams together, or encourage some friendly rivalry between departments, and we think with everything that has happened over the last year it’s a great way to boost morale and help workplaces to reconnect”

If your organisation is interested in taking part in the Birkett Long £50 Challenge and would like to learn more about how you can get involved contact the St Helena Hospice fundraising team by emailing fundraising@sthelena.org.uk or calling 01206 931 468.