TRAIN passengers are being urged to check their journeys in advance as Network Rail plans to carry out major upgrades over Easter.

Work will be taking place over the Easter weekend between Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5 and may affect passengers who need to travel into London from Essex.

In line with Government guidance, passengers are being told to minimise travel over the Easter bank holiday, and those who do need to travel should check in advance whether their route will be affected by the engineering works taking place.

The planned work:

The work being carried out on the Great Eastern main line (Norwich to London Liverpool Street) includes installing new overhead wire and steel work at Stratford.

Two point-ends, which form part of the switches and crossings which allow trains to switch lines at Gidea Park, are also being replaced, as well as 300 metres of track.

Track maintenance works between Harold Wood and Stratford, and maintenance works at Liverpool Street to keep services running safely, will also be taking place.

Rail replacement services will run throughout and passengers who need to travel are advised to check beforehand.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director said: “We’re carrying out vital upgrades to the main line this Easter in order to improve reliability, which means fewer delays and cancellations for passengers.

"I’d like to remind passengers who do need to travel over Easter to check before they travel while the work is carried out.”

Passengers who need to travel between London and Norwich, London and Southend Victoria and London and Shoeburyness should visit nationalrail.co.uk.