Vets issue an urgent warning to all pet owners ahead of Easter with a list of festive food animals need steer clear of.

Vets are expected their calls to double during the Easter weekend with worried pet owners as a result pets coming into contact with festive treats.

Vets Now, the pet equivalent of A&E, receives almost 20,000 calls a week from worried pet owners but that figure doubles during Easter.

One of the most common reasons for the surge is suspected chocolate poisoning.

It said that despite numerous campaigns to alert owners to the dangers of chocolate to pets, thousands still manage to get their paws on it, particularly during holiday periods.

Dave Leicester, who is responsible for a team of experienced vets at Vets Now’s video vet service, said: “Unfortunately, we see a big rise in chocolate toxicity cases at Easter and it shows owners can never be too careful, especially those with greedy dogs who will do all they can to eat. Our advice is to keep chocolate treats well away from your dog.

“As long as it’s treated early and there’s been no kidney damage the prognosis for chocolate toxicity is generally good.”

Chocolate contains a poisonous chemical called theobromine which is highly toxic to both dogs and cats.

The level of toxicity depends on the amount and type of chocolate swallowed, with dark chocolate and cocoa powder being the most dangerous.

Small dogs and puppies are most at risk from theobromine poisoning due to their size and weight.

Dave added: “The effects of chocolate poisoning in dogs usually appear within 12 hours and can last up to three days. First signs can include excessive thirst, vomiting, diarrhoea and restlessness. These symptoms can then develop into hyperactivity, tremors, abnormal heart rate, hyperthermia and rapid breathing. In severe cases, dogs can experience fits and heartbeat irregularities and some cases can result in coma or death.”

April, which is National Pet Month, represents one of the busiest months of the year for Vets Now, which deals with around 200,000 pet emergencies a year at its clinics and hospitals throughout the UK.

However it’s not just chocolate that poses a danger:

1. Chocolate

Easter eggs and chocolate should be kept away from pets (Unsplash)

Chocolate Easter eggs should be kept well out of your dog’s reach. Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine — a bit like caffeine — that’s poisonous to dogs. The amount of theobromine depends on the type of chocolate, with dark chocolate being the most toxic.

Theobromine mainly affects the guts, heart, central nervous system, and kidneys and signs of theobromine poisoning will occur between four and 24 hours after your dog has eaten chocolate. Signs include vomiting, diarrhoea, restlessness, hyperactivity and seizures. Chocolate may also contain other ingredients that are toxic to dogs such as raisins and certain types of nuts, like macadamia nuts.

2. Hot cross buns

Hot cross buns contains harmful ingredients for dogs (Unsplash)

Hot cross buns contain dried fruits like raisins, currants and sultanas which can cause kidney failure in dogs. It’s not clear what causes these toxic effects and some dogs are affected more than others. Experts agree that there is no “safe” dose of grapes and raisins so it’s best to avoid them altogether.

Nutmeg, another common ingredient in hot cross buns, contains a toxin called myristicin which can cause mild stomach upset if eaten in small doses, and severe symptoms such as increased heart rate, disorientation, abdominal pain, hallucinations and even seizures if eaten in large amounts.

3. Spring flowers

Lots of flowers can be highly toxic to pets (Unsplash)

Spring flowers and plants can be found in many homes and gardens around Easter. Unfortunately, several are poisonous to dogs, with the bulbs posing the biggest risk. Daffodil, lily and spring crocus bulbs are all highly toxic. Symptoms of plant or bulb poisoning can include vomiting, upset stomach and heart and kidney problems.

4. Xylitol

If you’re baking a cake for Easter beware of xylitol. It’s an artificial sweetener used in home baking and found in many products including some sugar-free gums and diet foods. It can also be found in some Easter eggs. Dogs are extremely sensitive to xylitol and even small amounts can cause toxicity. Early symptoms of xylitol poisoning include lethargy, vomiting and loss of coordination. Seizures and even death may occur.

5. Toys

It may seem obvious but plastic packaging and toys are a serious hazard to pets (Unsplash)

It’s not uncommon for dogs to swallow things they shouldn’t, and plastic toys like those found in some Easter eggs and silver foil used to wrap eggs can pose a risk if ingested. Some objects may get lodged in the intestine or, worse still, the oesophagus.

6. Fatty foods

Ham and lamb may be staples of a traditional Easter lunch, however, these fatty foods can cause vomiting, bloating, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, dehydration, weakness, lethargy, and fever in dogs if eaten in large enough quantities. It can also lead to life-threatening pancreatitis in more severe cases.

7. Onions, leeks and chives

Leeks can be dangerous to pets (Unsplash)

These common ingredients can cause stomach and gut irritation and potentially lead to red blood cell damage and anaemia. Onions are particularly toxic and signs of poisoning often only occur a few days after your dog has eaten the vegetable.

8. Alcohol

Bear in mind that alcohol is significantly more toxic to dogs than to humans. When consumed, even small quantities of alcoholic beverages and food products may cause vomiting, diarrhoea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, blood changes, coma and even death.

Human food may look like a tasty snack to dogs and it can be tempting to share food with them.

