Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to anyone aged 18-40 in the UK with pans to get their foot on the property ladder in the next 10 years.

The Money Saving Expert founder shared the advice ahead of the end of the tax year in April.

The cash-saving guru has become a source of key advice and money saving tips for people across the UK.

Martin, who presents The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, also writes a weekly newsletter for subscribers full of tips and tricks to make the most out of your money.

In his latest letter he warned 18 to 40 year olds that time is running out to take advantage of lifetime ISA’s.

People looking to buy their first home could earn an extra £1,000 toward their house deposit if they act fast.

"If you hope to buy your first home in the next 10 years, put £1 in a LISA now," he warned.

"Lifetime ISAs give first-time buyers a 25% bonus (up to £1,000/year) on their savings, but only after it's been open a year. So open one with £1 now, to start the clock, so it's usable if/when needed."

The Martin Lewis Money Show airs each Thursday at 8pm on ITV 1.

Episodes of the weekly show are available on the ITV Hub.