Are you fed up of spending what seems like hours searching for a film on Netflix?

Well, the streaming giant has listened to their customers and created a new way to search for movies on their site.

Netflix has unveiled a new way to search for films, allowing users to search its library for content that is under 90 minutes in length.

The new category, called ‘Movies Under 90 Minutes’, has divided users, with the streaming service poking fun at the viral meme which compares a 90 minute movie to films that are two hour or longer.

If 2 hour films feel like too much of a commitment (but somehow 10 ep series don’t?) this is for you: Movies Under 90 Minutes https://t.co/qs8WmLCaJd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 16, 2021

Announcing the new feature on Twitter, Netflix said: “If two hour films feel like too much of a commitment (but somehow 10 ep series don’t) this is for you: Movies Under 90 Minutes”.

How does the new search function work?





The streaming giant has added the new category to the movie section of its app and it is broken down into subsections by genre, so users can select a comedy or documentary with ease.

There function allows users to select options from a variety of sub-sections, including:

Trending now

Netflix Originals

Documentaries

Romantic films

Dramas,

Psychological films

Hidden gems

Comedies

Teen films

Music features

Independent films

Children’s movies

Films based on real life

Hollywood movies

Reality

Thrillers

Users can also select other films tailored that are tailored to their personal watch history.

Movie suggestions within the category include the newly Oscar-nominated Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, classic comedies, including Space Jam and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, as well as acclaimed horror, His House.

Other movies which are available to watch include:

My Octopus Teacher

Rocks

Blackfish

Mid90s

Someone Great

20 Feet from Stardom

The Platform

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Lost Girls

Catfish

Easy A

Lucy

Abducted in Plain Sight