Aldi and Lidl have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, March 21, 2021.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are looking ahead to Easter with themed products and decorations offered at discount prices.

These include:

This inflatable bunny is available to spruce up your home in time for Easter. It costs £14.99 each.

This piñata is sure to be a hit this Easter for just £6.99.

Aldi also have a wide selection of toys available in-store including these Yvolution Y glide scooters for £24.99.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are focused on car care, DIY and home crafts.

These include:

This ultimate speed battery and alternator tester or oil filter wrench is available for just £2.99 along with a lot of car accessories.

It's been a year for DIY and Lidl have plenty in-store to meet your needs including this sander for £12.99.

A great activity for the family, this mini birdhouse is just £3.99.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.