Braintree MP James Cleverly has received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
In a post on Twitter Mr Cleverly said: "It was quick, it was easy, it didn't hurt at all".
A number of European countries have restarted the use of the AstraZenaca vaccine after it was decaled 'safe and effective' by multiple agencies.
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also expected to receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine later today.
The European Medicines Agency has said the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is a ‘safe and effective vaccine' after its use was suspended by multiple countries.
In the video Mr Cleverly added "when you get the call, please come along, make yourself safe and we can get this- we can beat this".
I’ve just had the #OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine. 💉— James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) March 19, 2021
It’s safe, it’s effective, and it’s saving lives. pic.twitter.com/Zqdgn7wYGH