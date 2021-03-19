A BURGLAR who went on a spree and stole property worth tens of thousands of pounds over the past few years has been jailed.

Scott Osbourne, 29, of King Edward Road, Romford, broke into a house in Longstomps Avenue, Chelmsford, in November 2019, and stole a designer watch and perfume.

He then stole a Mercedes GLA and jewellery from a home in King Edwards Road, South Woodham Ferrers, the following month.

The car was later found in Romford near an address linked to Osbourne in Dagnam Park Drive.

He then went on another burglary spree between January and March 2020.

He stole a four-figure sum of cash and other items from a house in Maltings Lane, Witham, on January 11, before targeting a house in First Avenue, Chelmsford, on February 25, where money and watches were taken.

A Volkswagen Golf was stolen from a house in Chelmsford Road, Shenfield, on March 15, and found the following the month with false number plates in Romford.

Forensic examinations following each of these burglaries resulted in DNA matches to Osbourne.

Then on March 29, a designer watch, jewellery, and cash were stolen from a home in The Gardens, Doddinghurst.

A witness told police they had seen someone climbing a fence earlier that day, and had challenged them.

The man had claimed to be delivering Covid personal protection equipment and gave the witness a first aid kit.

DNA found on the kit was linked to Osbourne.

He attempted to evade police but was eventually arrested in July 2020.

Osbourne admitted the burglary in Longstomps Avenue but denied the others.

This year, He stood trial on five counts of burglary and two thefts of vehicles at Chelmsford Crown Court from March 8 to March 111.

He was found guilty by a jury on Thursday and jailed for seven-and-a-half years on March 12, 2021.

Detective Sergeant David Wilkinson said: “The forensic evidence played an important part in catching Osbourne, as well as the diligent work of officers from Brentwood CID, Chelmsford CID and the Metropolitan Police in working to identify him and bring him to justice.

“Burglary is a distressing and invasive crime and Osbourne showed no remorse for stealing his victims’ hard-earned property.”