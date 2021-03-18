MORE than 35,000 children and young people are set to get free school meals vouchers after Essex County Council announced it was extending the programme during the Easter holidays.

The vouchers worth £30 per child are being sent to parents and young people via email or text by Friday, March 26.

Printed vouchers will also be provided to parents who cannot access them online.

They can be exchanged for food and used in most supermarkets and McColls shops.

Throughout the Easter holidays the council is working with Active Essex to run the 'Essex ActivAte' programme, to support young people and provide a healthy meal.

Councillor Louise McKinlay Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Essex County Council said: “Last Summer, we launched our Holiday Camp Activity Scheme, engaging with youngsters in a fun and positive way and provided a nutritious meal.

"The initiative was very popular with working parents, helping them with childcare during the long school holidays.

"That was just the start and I am delighted that this year, we will see the number of sessions increase ten-fold to 250,000. Camps will be across the whole County, so wherever you live, there will be one nearby."

The council has used more than £1.5m of its Covid winter grant to ensure all eligible children has support over Christmas and February half term holidays.

To find out more go to help.schoolvouchers.com.