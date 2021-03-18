A man has admitted causing the death of a fellow social club-goer in Essex.

Callum Manning, 30, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of George Donald during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court this week.

Mr Donald suffered a fatal head injury after he was pushed onto the floor by Manning outside the Galleywood Social Club on November 3, 2019.

The men, who were known to each other, had been enjoying separate nights out at the club prior to the assault.

When emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 11:15pm, Mr Donald had lost consciousness.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, and of doctors and nurses at the Royal London hospital, Mr Donald did not recover from his injuries and died in hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Manning, of Berkely Drive, Chelmsford, will be sentenced later this year after admitting a charge of manslaughter in relation to Mr Donald's death.

Mr Donald, who was 47, was described as “funny, caring and a decent” man, whose smile “lit up the room” by loved ones.

Speaking after Manning entered his guilty plea, senior investigating officer, Det Insp Greg Wood, said: “For the sake of George’s family, I’m glad that Manning spared them the anguish of a trial and finally admitted his actions.

“For George’s loved ones, their lives changed forever on that November night, and they have shown a huge amount of courage and dignity throughout this investigation. My thoughts are with them all at this time.

“As bars and clubs prepare to open again after lockdown, I’d like this to be a stark warning for everyone: getting drunk, or being under the influence of other substances, is not an excuse for violence.

“No matter how small the action – a push, in this case – it can change, or end, a life, and leave families broken forever. Don’t be tempted by violence, just walk away.”