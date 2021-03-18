Pizza Express has revealed which of its Essex restaurants it plans to reopen in April.

The chain says it will be welcoming back customers to 118 of its venues when lockdown rules ease on April 12.

Restrictions mean staff will only be able to serve food and drink outside.

And though this means many restaurants in Essex will remain closed, Pizza Express says it plans to reopen five of its stores in the county.

They are:

Basildon

Braintree

Chelmsford

Harlow

Southend

Speaking about reopening, Zoe Bowley, Pizza Express managing director said: "We’ve really missed buzz and bustle and seeing our customers enjoying their favourite pizza.

"Our Cook At Home range and Click & Collect and Delivery services have been immensely popular during the past few months, but we can’t wait to fire up our ovens and swing open our doors again.

“Whether you book or simply walk-in, our teams will be happily serving our delicious range of pizzas in our gardens and terraces throughout England and we’ll be ready to open in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland as soon as their national restrictions end.

"Of course, we’re set to reopen all of our restaurants in England in May for both indoor and outdoor dining."