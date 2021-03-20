As we begin on the journey to coming out of the third lockdown, some of us who have had to live with bad hair days may wonder when we can get a haircut.

For those of us not lucky enough to live with a hairdresser, we have had to deal with bad bobs as all non-essential retailers, gyms, hairdressers and others had to close their doors again.

With the vaccine rollout and the Government’s phased lifting of restrictions, we should be able to tend to our bonnets quite soon.

When will hairdressers and barbers reopen?

This is what we know so far:

According to the Government’s four step plan, they should be able to open in Step 2, which will happen next month.

A spokesman said: “Step 2, which will be no earlier than April 12, will see the opening of non-essential retail; personal care premises such as hairdressers and nail salons; and public buildings, including libraries and community centres.

“Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms will also reopen but only for use by people on their own or in household groups; as will most outdoor attractions and settings including outdoor hospitality venues, zoos, theme parks, and drive-in cinemas.

“Self-contained accommodation such as campsites and holiday lets, where indoor facilities are not shared with other households, can also reopen.

“In implementing this plan we will be guided by data, not dates, so that we do not risk a surge in infections that would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

“For that reason, all the dates in the roadmap are indicative and subject to change.

“Only when the government is sure that it is safe to move from one step to the next will the final decision be made.”

The decision will be based on four tests: