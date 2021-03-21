FOR many of us social media and emails are an essential part of our daily lives, but they are also targets for cyber criminals to steal valuable information.

Data analysed from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau on 43 forces revealed Essex Police in ninth place as they received 410 reported cases of social media and email hacking.

The data is from January to December 2020.

During this period, April was the worth month, with 53 reported cases.

February saw the lowest number of cases at 23.

From those who were targeted, the financial loss equated to £10,900; that is comparable to a personal loss of £27.00 for each individual case.

AddictiveTips.com are revealing their top tips to help protect your social media and email from hackers:

1) A strong password

You need to have a password that is hard to crack and to achieve this, you must use a combination of different characters to create a complex password that include uppercase letters, lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers.

Also, try to regularly update your password – do so at least once every three months.

2) Opt-in for multi-factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication is where you must provide at least two pieces of personal information to verify your identity (i.e. username/password + security question or SMS/email ‘pin’ token) before gaining access to your full social media or email account.

3) Carefully assess third-party applications

It has become the norm for people to open new accounts by using their existing social media or email login credentials. Understandably so, as ‘log in with Facebook/Google’ is much more convenient than going through the whole ‘create new account’ process but in doing so, be mindful what sensitive information you are agreeing to give third-party apps access to from your social media/email accounts.

To avoid this, take your time to familiarise yourself with the terms and conditions before signing up.